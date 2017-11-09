HPD: Man dragged officer with his car

A man is in jail after police say he dragged an officer with his car.

According to police, on October 28, around 2 a.m., an officer stopped the vehicle driven by 37-year-old Richard Green Jr. for traffic infractions.

Green showed his license and the officer noticed Green was holding a baggie in his hand. When asked what it was, Green replied "nothing" and refused to give the officer baggie.

The officer then grabbed Green's hand.

Green responded by putting his vehicle into drive and taking off. We're told the officer was dragged next to the vehicle for about ten feet before he could let go.

Police say Green's vehicle was found a few minutes later in a yard in the 1600 block of Powell Street. A witness told police Green had run from the scene.

Officers caught up with Green Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Borax Dr.

He was served with warrants on several charges including for wanton endangerment, fleeing/evading police and criminal trespassing. Green is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

