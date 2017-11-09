Shooting on busy I-95 in Providence shuts down highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Authorities are swarming over Interstate 95 in Providence, following a midmorning shooting on the busy stretch of road.
Ramps to I-95 are closed out of downtown Providence around the area of the Providence Place mall Thursday. Several ambulances could be seen on an on-ramp to I-95 north next to the mall.
Providence Police Chief High Clements tells WLNE-TV that there was a shooting. Police did not immediately release more details.
They also did not immediately say whether the shooting was related to the theft of a state police cruiser earlier in the day. The cruiser was found abandoned in Providence, but police were still searching for a suspect.
Emergency management officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Traffic was backed up on the highway and downtown.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>