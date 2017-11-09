State Police cruiser stolen at traffic stop, found abandoned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police say a cruiser was stolen during a traffic stop, and later found abandoned.
State Police Col. Ann Assumpico said in a brief written statement that the cruiser was taken at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday during a traffic stop. It was later found in Providence.
Police did not say where the cruiser was stolen from, how far the thief got, or how long it was taken for, although they issued a statement about the theft at 9:36 a.m.
When asked for more details, spokeswoman Laura Kirk said in an email "that's all the info we're giving out at this time."
Police are still looking for the suspect.
