Colts release Vontae Davis after he took complaints public

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have released two-time cornerback Vontae Davis.
Thursday's move comes less than 24 hours after Davis complained about how the Colts handled his demotion. He also said he wasn't playing well because of a groin injury that had not completely healed. He didn't travel with the team to Houston last weekend.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard later told a local sports talk show the Colts were unaware the injury had lingered and Davis was probably frustrated that he had not played well the last couple of weeks.
Indy acquired Davis in a trade from Miami in August 2012 and he was rumored to be a trade target last week. His four-year, $36 million contract was to expire after the season.
