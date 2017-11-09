NKU selects 6th president

Northern Kentucky University announced its newest president on Thursday.

Dr. Ashish Vaidya will be the university's sixth president, after he was unanimously elected by NKU's Board of Regents.

He will assume the role on July 1, 2018.

Dr. Vaidya is currently serving as interim president of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

"We knew what we wanted in our next leader. Someone who reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of NKU, and I feel confident that Ashish is that person. In my conversations with him, it's clear he will be a dynamic leader who will champion our causes and build on our strong foundation," said Rich Boehne, NKU Board of Regents' chair.

Dr. Vaidya also served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. Cloud State since 2015.

He served California State University, Los Angeles, from 2010 to 2015 as provost and vice president for academic affairs, and as special advisor to the president for regional economic development.

He also served California State University Channel Islands in various roles from 2003-2010.

"The momentum at NKU right now is truly amazing. It's what first caught my attention, and I continue to be impressed the more people I meet. As I learned about the university, its history and its role in regional stewardship, it fits well with what I was looking for. I'm honored to serve as NKU's sixth president and looking forward to the adventure that lies ahead," said Dr. Vaidya, NKU incoming president.

Gerard St. Amand has served in an interim capacity since May.

St. Amand postponed retirement from NKU when former President Geoffrey Mearns left NKU earlier this year.

