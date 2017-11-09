NKU selects 6th president

The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>