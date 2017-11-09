FEMA to relocate about 3,000 Maria survivors to US mainland

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide passenger flights to relocate about 3,000 Puerto Ricans still sleeping in emergency shelters to temporary housing on the U.S. mainland.
FEMA spokesman Ron Roth said FEMA is providing the priority transportation assistance at the request of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello.
Thousands of the island territory's U.S. citizens are still homeless more than seven weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. There is also a dire shortage of available temporary housing, such as apartments or hotel rooms.
Roth said FEMA is working to establish agreements with both Florida and New York to accept the relocated survivors. More than 140,000 Puerto Ricans have left since the storm hit Sept. 20. Some experts estimate more than 300,000 more could leave in the next two years.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The show will be at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan for a three-week run on Jan. 8 in 2019.More >>
The show will be at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan for a three-week run on Jan. 8 in 2019.More >>
The show will be at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan for a three-week run on Jan. 8 in 2019.More >>
The show will be at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan for a three-week run on Jan. 8 in 2019.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>