Demoted command officer testifies about LMPD Explorer Program, whistleblower case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department officer testifies against LMPD Chief Steve Conrad in relation the department's Explorer Program sex abuse scandal.

Lt. Jimmy Harper stated more should have been done by Conrad to prevent minors from falling victim to sexual abuse while in the department's Explorer Program. The statements were made during a four-hour long deposition in relation to a separate whistleblower case against the department.

Thomas Clay, Harper's attorney, states Harper urged Councilman David James to contact an outside agency to investigate the Explorer Program sexual abuse allegations. Clay contends there was an effort to cover up information about the accusations.

Two weeks ago, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also was deposed under oath in relation to Harper's whistleblower case. During that deposition, Fischer claimed he had not been briefed about the Explorer investigation and that he's gained knowledge of the case through the media.

WAVE 3 News is actively going through Harper's testimony. This story will be updated.

