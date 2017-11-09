Second 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Second 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle murder

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Jason Spencer was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Jason Spencer was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Spencer was out walking with his wife when he was killed. Spencer was out walking with his wife when he was killed.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A second suspect is in custody in connection to the murder of a Louisville man who was shot while walking with his wife.

A second 15-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday in the death of Jason Spencer, 30, according to Louisville Metro police.

Spencer was walking with his wife when he was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Police said Spencer was armed with a gun and returned fire, hitting one of the suspects. That suspect was located shortly after the Everett Avenue shooting near 11th and Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood and taken into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

