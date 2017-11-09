Unjust desserts: Suspect hands out doughnuts during robbery

HOUSTON (AP) - A suspect robbing a Houston doughnut shop handed out doughnuts to customers whose cellphones he stole.
The Star-Telegram reports that the robbery happened at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 at a Shipley's Do-Nuts. Police released surveillance video this week that shows three men wearing hoodies and bandannas robbing the store.
While two of the men were behind the counter demanding the cash from the registers, the third took the cellphones of the two customers in the store. He then jumped over the counter, exchanged words with the customers and picked out two crullers, which he handed to them in wax paper.
The suspects then left the store. Police are searching for them.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HealthCare.gov sign-ups top 600k in first week; nearly 8 in 10 are returning customers.More >>
HealthCare.gov sign-ups top 600k in first week; nearly 8 in 10 are returning customers.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>