MetroSafe: 2 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

Police say Hamilton was shot "execution style", following a dispute at the nearby bar, Mac's Hideaway.More >>
Police say Hamilton was shot "execution style", following a dispute at the nearby bar, Mac's Hideaway.More >>
Rick Pitino's legal team released a statement Thursday, denying the coach's knowledge of or involvement in the basketball bribery scandal.More >>
Rick Pitino's legal team released a statement Thursday, denying the coach's knowledge of or involvement in the basketball bribery scandal.More >>
Police were called to the 3900 block of Elliot Avenue at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Police were called to the 3900 block of Elliot Avenue at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department officer testifies against LMPD Chief Steve Conrad in relation the department's Explorer Program sex abuse scandal.More >>
A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department officer testifies against LMPD Chief Steve Conrad in relation the department's Explorer Program sex abuse scandal.More >>
A second 15-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday in the death of Jason Spencer, 30, according to Louisville Metro police.More >>
A second 15-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday in the death of Jason Spencer, 30, according to Louisville Metro police.More >>