MetroSafe: 2 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Elliot Avenue at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. When officers arrived they found two people had been shot.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

