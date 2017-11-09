Attorney: Pitino was not aware of, did not participate in payment of recruits, families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino's legal team released a statement Thursday, denying the coach's knowledge of or involvement in the basketball bribery scandal.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, wrote in part:

"Coach Pitino was not aware of, and did not participate in, any payment to any recruits or their families. The recent indictment returned in New York does not allege that Coach Pitino was aware of, nor that he participated in, any payment to any recruits or their families. Reports to the contrary are false, misleading and defamatory."

Pitino, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who guided UofL for 16 seasons, was fired last month following the FBI's bombshell investigation into alleged bribery and corruption at several high-profile college basketball programs. UofL athletic director Tom Jurich also was fired amid the scandal.

Read Pence's full statement below:

