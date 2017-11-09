Keys to a car for Louisville military family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Malone family received the keys to a 2015 Toyota Camry at Oxmoor Auto Group on Thursday afternoon.

The family received the car as part of Progressive Insurance's Keys for Progress program, which matches military families in need with reliable transportation.

Brian Malone is a veteran of the Navy. His son, Jacob, was diagnosed with autism.

"Presently I've got an old Scion B with a standard transmission that's on its fifth clutch. It's going to help out, he's got surgeries coming up...it will be really easy getting him in and out, especially as the weather gets bad," Brian Malone said.

The Malones, a local military family, were selected by Barren Heights. Barren Heights is a non-profit devoted to serving the families of children with developmental or physical disabilities.

Progressive Insurance gave away more than 100 refurbished vehicles across the country on November 9. The giveaways are part of Progressive's fifth Keys to Progress event, held annually around Veteran's Day.

The Keys to Progress program has donated cars to over 500 military families and organizations since inception.

The giveaway in Louisville was one of 68 across the country.

