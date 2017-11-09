Air Force: Texas shooter's history should have been reported - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Air Force: Texas shooter's history should have been reported

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top U.S. Air Force official is publicly acknowledging for the first time that the domestic abuse charges for which the Texas church shooter was court martialed in 2012 should have been reported to the FBI.

The Air Force had previously said that Devin P. Kelley's conviction was not submitted to the FBI for entry into its National Criminal Information Center database, but it left open the question of whether it was obliged to do so.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters that because Kelley's criminal history data was not submitted as required, the Air Force launched a "full-scale review" of his case and others like it.

Air Force Gen. David Goldfein said 12 of the 26 people killed in the church had ties to the Air Force.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor pleads not guilty in attack

    Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor pleads not guilty in attack

    Thursday, November 9 2017 10:44 AM EST2017-11-09 15:44:31 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 3:31 PM EST2017-11-09 20:31:04 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's long-time neighbor has pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted the Kentucky Republican while Paul was mowing his lawn.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's long-time neighbor has pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted the Kentucky Republican while Paul was mowing his lawn.More >>

  • New faces to bring new diversity to Virginia lawmakers

    New faces to bring new diversity to Virginia lawmakers

    Thursday, November 9 2017 3:25 AM EST2017-11-09 08:25:40 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 3:30 PM EST2017-11-09 20:30:56 GMT
    Danica Roem, a transgender woman whose defeat of an outspoken, socially conservative lawmaker has made news around the world, is just one of several women who made history in this week's Virginia elections.More >>
    Danica Roem, a transgender woman whose defeat of an outspoken, socially conservative lawmaker has made news around the world, is just one of several women who made history in this week's Virginia elections.More >>

  • House panel to interview Russian-American lobbyist, Sessions

    House panel to interview Russian-American lobbyist, Sessions

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:56 PM EST2017-11-09 17:56:08 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 3:30 PM EST2017-11-09 20:30:49 GMT
    The House intelligence committee is preparing to interview Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a meeting at Trump Tower last year with President Donald Trump's son.More >>
    The House intelligence committee is preparing to interview Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a meeting at Trump Tower last year with President Donald Trump's son.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly