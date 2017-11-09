Louisville houses 112 homeless youths in 100 days

Coalition for the Homeless reps and Mayor Fischer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Thursday, the Coalition for the Homeless announced they exceeded local and national goals to house 100 homeless youths in 100 days.

Louisville's 100-day program in 2017 resulted in 500% more homeless young adults receiving housing. Since August 1, the initiative has provided 112 homeless youths (age 18-24) with safe housing and support services.

The challenge was launched on August first.

Mark Pence was once homeless. He found the support he needed to succeed when he was 12. Now, at 24, he works to help others.

"I think it makes a difference to have youth - there's cool people there," former homeless youth Mark Pence said.

Nationally and locally, the fastest growing group of the homeless population are young adults age 18-24, according to the Coalition for the Homeless.

The Coalition for the Homeless said the 100-day challenge is designed to stimulate collaboration, innovation and action.

The 100 day challenge is part of a national movement to end homelessness in America.

