Hundreds of tires dumped on Henderson Co. property

Police say Hamilton was shot "execution style" following a dispute at a nearby bar, Mac's Hideaway.More >>
Police say Hamilton was shot "execution style" following a dispute at a nearby bar, Mac's Hideaway.More >>
Louisville's 100-day program in 2017 resulted in 500% more homeless young adults receiving housing.More >>
Louisville's 100-day program in 2017 resulted in 500% more homeless young adults receiving housing.More >>
A Louisville military family received the keys to a 2015 Toyota Camry on Thursday.More >>
A Louisville military family received the keys to a 2015 Toyota Camry on Thursday.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
Rick Pitino's legal team released a statement Thursday, denying the coach's knowledge of or involvement in the basketball bribery scandal.More >>
Rick Pitino's legal team released a statement Thursday, denying the coach's knowledge of or involvement in the basketball bribery scandal.More >>