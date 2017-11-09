Hundreds of tires dumped on Henderson Co. property

Authorities in Henderson County are trying to figure out who dumped hundreds of large tires on a church's property.

About eight hours were spent cleaning up the church's property on Monday. Most of the tires were moved here to the solid waste and recycling center.

Sometime between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, nearly 300 semis, tractor, and vehicle tries were dumped on the property at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Reed.

Local leaders don't believe it was random.

Monday was a community clean-up day for Basket, Reed, Spottsville, and Beals.

The church had volunteered to be a designated drop off site but only between 8 a.m. Monday until noon.

The clean up is estimated to cost more than $1,000.

The church's property was damaged by the equipment needed to move the large tires.

If you have any information, Call Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

The next community clean-up is scheduled for Monday in Zion, Hebbardsville, and Bluff City. You will need to show your Henderson County driver's license to participate.

