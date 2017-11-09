Residents say they were unfairly ticketed prior to Google Fiber construction

We did see some signs posted, but Van Hoy said there was not one by her house. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The highly anticipated Google Fiber internet is being installed in neighborhoods throughout Louisville. But residents in the Highlands said they're paying in parking tickets, without a single fiber in the ground yet.

"I mean it's exciting to have Google Fiber I know that. That's exciting. I work from home, I need fast speed internet, that's perfect" Jessica Van Hoy said. "But give us a little bit of notice that you're going to come down here and take our cars or ticket us."

Jessica Van Hoy said a tow truck driver asked her to move her car prior to construction Thursday morning. That's when she was met with a $15 dollar parking ticket from the city of Louisville.

"All the cars had green tickets from the city up and down here," Van Hoy said. "I got a $15 ticket for just parking in front of my house. No sign in front of my house. I had no idea."

Google provided background information on the Google Fiber construction process:

Google Fiber doesn't have the authority to ticket and they do not ask city to ticket. 24 hours before the construction, 'No Parking' signs are put up with times, and dates. 48 hours before construction, Google Fiber door hangers are distributed to let residents know when construction will start. On construction day tow truck drivers knock on residents' doors to see if they're home and they can move (their cars). Two truck drivers try twice to knock on doors. If the cars aren't moved they're towed to other side of street until construction is complete.

"I got home about 9 o'clock last night and I didn't see any sign. So to me they should have given us some sort of warning. Either a leaflet or something to tell us this was happening," Van Hoy said.

Some neighbors said they saw signs in front of their home and were reminded by tow truck drivers in the morning to move.

"He was being very nice about trying to get people who were parked on this side to move over so that was helpful," Mary Srinivas said.

"That ticket needs to go! I should not be paying that ticket," Van Hoy said. "There was no warning. The sign wasn't even in front of my car or anywhere near me. And I got a ticket."

City of Louisville officials referred all questions about Google Fiber to the company, and did not answer questions about why neighbors were ticketed.

In addition to providing background information about the Google Fiber construction process, Google provided a support page where neighbors can get answers to their Fiber questions in real time. Click or tap here to visit the page.

