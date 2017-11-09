Family: Woman died shielding grandson during church massacre

One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.More >>
One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.More >>
The top U.S. Air Force official is publicly acknowledging for the first time that the domestic abuse charges for which the Texas church shooter was court martialed in 2012 should have been reported to the FBI.More >>
The top U.S. Air Force official is publicly acknowledging for the first time that the domestic abuse charges for which the Texas church shooter was court martialed in 2012 should have been reported to the FBI.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>