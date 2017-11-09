Man arraigned in car crash that killed family of 5

COVINGTON, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Daniel Greis was wheeled into a Kenton County courtroom for his bond hearing.

Prosecutors in Northern Kentucky have charged Greis with five counts of murder.

Greis is being held on a one million dollar bond.

He's accused of causing a crash that killed a family of five while speeding and under the influence.

"Don't know what to think. I just can't...can't cope with it, you know?> Ken Cooper, the childrens' grandfather, said.

Police say Greis was going 96 miles per hour to pass a car when he crashed head-on into another vehicle.

That vehicle was carrying Rodney Pollitt, Samantha Malhon and the couple's three children.

"I just don't want the kids' memory to dissipate in the details. They were wonderful parents. The children were so young and no they didn't deserve any of this," Tina Morgan said. Morgan is Samantha Malhon's mother and grandmother to the three children.

Greis is still recovering from fractured bones he sustained in the crash.

