Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson 1st to interview for manager

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Rob Thomson, a bench coach on the Joe Girardi's staff for the past decade, is the first candidate to be interviewed to replace the New York Yankees manager.
A 54-year-old Canadian who has been with the Yankees for 28 seasons, Thomson said he met for five-to-six hours Wednesday with general manager Brian Cashman, assistant general managers Jean Afterman and Mike Fishman, vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring and assistant director of professional scouting Dan Giese.
Thomson said during a conference call Thursday that "I am a new voice. I am a fresh voice."
He adds: "One of my strengths is my communication skills and being able to reach people, build relationships, gain trust."
