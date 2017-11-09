U of L joins elite group of Superfund Research Centers

The University of Louisville will be a Superfund Research Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Thursday, The University of Louisville announced that they will become a Superfund Research center.

The university received a $6.7 million Superfund grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Funds from the grant will be used to conduct a 5-year environmental study on how chemical exposure contributes to cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes and obesity. Grant funds will also establish a multidisciplinary center.

Interim University of Louisville president Gregory Postel, M.D., said U of L is joining an elite group of research enterprises studying the impact of environmental determinants on health conditions.

U of L is one of only five Superfund Research sites for 2017. Other participating institutions include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University and Duke University. The total number of sites across the country is 23.

Created in 1980, the Superfund program is part of an effort by the Federal Government to clean up contaminated land. Qualifying sites are identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as risks to human health and/or the environment.



