Nevada execution in doubt with paralytic drug out

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada's first inmate execution in 11 years is in doubt after a state court judge ordered a paralytic drug removed from a never-before-used lethal injection plan.

A lawyer for the state attorney general's office said they'll appeal Thursday's order to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti modified a state prisons plan to use a never-before-tried three-drug combination for the execution of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier.

She rejected the paralytic cisatracurium (sis-at-rah-KYUR'-ee-um). Prison officials also planned to use the sedative diazepam (di-AHZ'-uh-pam) commonly known as Valium and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEN'-tah-nil).

Federal public defenders argue the paralytic could prevent observers from seeing if Dozier suffers during his death, which had be scheduled for next week.

