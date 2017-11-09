Patton Kizzire opens with 62 in Mexico, Fowler 3 behind

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Patton Kizzire carried some momentum from last week in Las Vegas by running off six straight birdies and opening with a 9-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead Thursday in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
Kizzire closed with a 64 in Las Vegas to tie for fourth, his best finish in more than a year on the PGA Tour. Playing in the first group, Kizzire finished the front nine with two straight birdies, and then made four straight birdies on the back nine at the El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba. A bogey on the 18th gave him a 62.
Vaughn Taylor played bogey-free for a 64.
Rickie Fowler, playing for the first time since the Presidents Cup, was at 65 along with PGA Tour rookie Brandon Harkins.
