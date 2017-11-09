Donovan won't run for US Soccer Federation president

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Retired American star Landon Donovan will not run for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Donovan's agent, Richard Motzkin, confirmed the decision Thursday, first reported by Sports Illustrated.
USSF President Sunil Gulati has not announced whether he will seek a fourth four-year term.
In the wake of the Americans' failure to qualify for next year's World Cup, former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino are among the candidates for the election in February.
Boston lawyer Steve Gans and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League, also are running.
