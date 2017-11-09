Prosecutor wants probe of detective in wrongful conviction

(Edwardsville Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective Roger Golubski. Golubski was the lead investigator in the 1994 double murder case...

(Tammy Ljungblad /The Kansas City Star via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Lamonte McIntyre, who was imprisoned for 23 years for a 1994 double murder in Kansas that he always said he didn't commit, walks out of a courthouse in Kans...

(David Eulitt /The Kansas City Star via AP). In this March 14, 2017 photo, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree, Sr. speaks at a news conference in Kansas City, Kan. After asking in October that charges against Lamonte McIntyre, convicted ...

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas prosecutor has asked for help in investigating a retired white police detective accused of preying on black women for sex over decades and pursuing the wrongful murder conviction of the son of one of the women.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Wednesday that he is also establishing early next year a conviction integrity unit within his office to identify false convictions.

Dupree is the first black elected district attorney in Kansas.

He requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the bureau says "discussions are currently occurring on how best to proceed."

Dupree shocked those attending an Oct. 13 hearing in saying there had been "manifest injustice" in the conviction of Lamonte McIntyre for a 1994 double murder when he was a teenager.

