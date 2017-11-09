Judge orders release of 911 records in case of missing Heather Teague

Where is Heather Teague? Her mother is still pushing for answers, even suing Kentucky state police over the release of 911 calls.

Twenty-two years have now gone by.

“It's like she just doesn't matter,” Sarah Teague said.

Heather Teague disappeared from a Henderson County beach in August of 1995. Her mother, Sarah, still searching for clues.

State police say on August 26th, 1995 a witness watched through a telescope across the Ohio River as a man dragged Heather Teague off Newburgh Beach at gunpoint into the woods.

“When an eyewitness can say she was lifted by her hair and her little feet were dangling from the ground,” Teague added.

Troopers found part of Heather’s bathing suit, but never found her.

“Heather is gone and we don't know where Heather is,” Teague stated.

Now, a circuit court judge has ordered KSP to release 911 call records from the day Heather disappeared.

“The 2008 call is different from the 2016 call that we were allowed to hear,” attorney Chip Adams said.

Teague's family believes the 911 records may show a change in an eyewitness' description of her kidnapper.

The main suspect was Marty Dill. His car was found next to Teague's at the beach. But when troopers went to question him, he killed himself before police could get inside the home.

“The story they have been trying to convince Mrs. Teague that took place involved an individual that had long, bushy hair and a beard. Marty Dill had no hair and we know that,” Adams explained.

The judge signed the order on October 30 and typically allows 30 days for the materials to be provided. There is a potential for another appeal, which could lead to more delays.

We reached out to the legal division of the Kentucky state police, but have not heard back.

