Gov. Holcomb in Sellersburg to discuss 2018 Legislative Plan

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a stop in WAVE Country on Thursday to outline his 2018 Next Level Agenda.

The focus is to continue building the workforce in the Hoosier state. This year alone, Indiana added 29,000 new jobs and one million more are expected over the next decade, according to Holcomb.

"We want to make sure no one is left behind. That is why, as we see the future unfolding before us...with all the automation, technology, and 3-D printing, and autonomous vehicles...and I was in a meeting the other day and someone said ya know, sooner or later we're going to printing our food, and it just kind of jarred me to think, this is where we are going," Holcomb said.

The Indiana governor's office also reported that last year's job growth was the highest on record since 2005, when the Economic Development Corporation was established.

The pillars of Holcomb's plan for 2018 include economic growth, infrastructure, developing the workforce, addressing the drug epidemic and delivering great government service.

The Indiana Democratic Party released the following statement regarding Gov. Holcomb's 2018 Legislative plan:

"Hoosiers are rightfully frustrated. The governor's agenda is more of the same at a time when the rising cost of living is squeezing working Hoosiers' paychecks more than ever," Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody said. "How will the governor's agenda raise Hoosiers' incomes? How will it expand access to opioid treatment? Talking about reaching the "next level" isn't enough. Hoosiers want to see a clear, tangible plan to achieve these goals. More of the same isn't going to cut it."

Sellersburg was the third stop on the governor's tour. He is headed to Dubouis County next.

