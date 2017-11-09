UPDATE: 4th suspect, a 13-year-old, arrested in Cherokee Triangle homicide

Jason Spencer, 30, was shot and killed while walking with his wife Sunday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the Cherokee Triangle homicide on Saturday.

The fourth suspect is 13-years-old. Police have charged him with murder, robbery and car theft by unlawful taking.

The murder took place on Sunday, November 5th in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. Jason Spencer, 30, was killed in what police call a robbery gone wrong.

On Friday, LMPD made a third arrest in the murder that occurred Sunday night in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. The third suspect was another 15 year-old male, just like the first two suspects arrested. He was taken into custody without incident.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Three teens arrested in Highlands killing, community searching for solutions

+ Second 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle murder

+ At least 13 gunshots in 6 seconds in Cherokee Triangle homicide

+ Police: Cherokee Triangle murder victim was armed, returned fire

LMPD reports the arrest was made in connection with the shooting on Everett Avenue on Sunday night.

Originally, police told us they were only looking for two suspects. The second teen was arrested earlier Thursday.

It is unclear if there will be more arrests.

None of the suspects' identities have been released because of their age. If they are tried as adults for murder, their names will be revealed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.