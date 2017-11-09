LMPD arrest 3rd 15-year-old in connection with Cherokee Triangle - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD arrest 3rd 15-year-old in connection with Cherokee Triangle murder

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has made a third arrest in the murder that occurred Sunday night in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.

The suspect is another 15 year-old male. He was taken into custody without incident. 

LMPD reports the arrest was made in connection with the shooting Sunday night. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated. 

