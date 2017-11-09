LMPD arrest 3rd 15-year-old in connection with Cherokee Triangle murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has made a third arrest in the murder that occurred Sunday night in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.

The suspect is another 15 year-old male. He was taken into custody without incident.

LMPD reports the arrest was made in connection with the shooting Sunday night.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.



PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Second 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle murder

+ Murder victim married wife just nine days before shooting

+ Teen suspect found shot shortly after Cherokee Triangle murder

+ Man shot, killed while walking with wife identified

+ 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle shooting

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.