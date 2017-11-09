Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 101, DeKalb 42
Avon 55, Terre Haute North 35
Bedford N. Lawrence 82, W. Washington 38
Bethesda Christian 85, Indpls Arlington 28
Bloomfield 58, Shoals 23
Carmel 88, Heritage Christian 77
Center Grove 71, Warren Central 61
Columbus East 53, Bloomington South 47
Crown Point 69, Hanover Central 15
Danville 56, Plainfield 46
E. Noble 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 28
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Eastbrook 40
Fairfield 58, Elkhart Memorial 36
Forest Park 40, Springs Valley 37
Frankton 74, Liberty Christian 38
Homestead 67, Northridge 37
Indpls Pike 60, Indpls Roncalli 32
Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Broad Ripple 31
Lakewood Park 47, Churubusco 28
LaVille 67, Oregon-Davis 59, 2OT
Linton 51, N. Knox 48, OT
Mishawaka Marian 62, Culver Academy 37
Monrovia 44, N. Putnam 14
N. Daviess 46, Washington Catholic 24
New Albany 50, Brownstown 46
Northview 60, Shakamak 22
Paoli 51, Dubois 31
Penn 73, S. Bend Riley 31
Prairie Hts. 79, Hamilton 23
Rossville 59, Cass 30
S. Central (Elizabeth) 49, Floyd Central 46
Shenandoah 81, Union (Modoc) 11
Southmont 43, Fountain Central 27
Speedway 43, Indpls Brebeuf 26
Tell City 60, Cannelton 30
Tipton 45, Tri-Central 22
Trinity Lutheran 46, Indpls Lutheran 24
Yorktown 82, Muncie Burris 27
|Banks of Wabash Tournament
|First Round
Rockville 46, Riverton Parke 37, OT
Turkey Run 48, N. Vermillion 32
