Thursday's Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 101, DeKalb 42

Avon 55, Terre Haute North 35

Bedford N. Lawrence 82, W. Washington 38

Bethesda Christian 85, Indpls Arlington 28

Bloomfield 58, Shoals 23

Carmel 88, Heritage Christian 77

Center Grove 71, Warren Central 61

Columbus East 53, Bloomington South 47

Crown Point 69, Hanover Central 15

Danville 56, Plainfield 46

E. Noble 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 28

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Eastbrook 40

Fairfield 58, Elkhart Memorial 36

Forest Park 40, Springs Valley 37

Frankton 74, Liberty Christian 38

Homestead 67, Northridge 37

Indpls Pike 60, Indpls Roncalli 32

Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Broad Ripple 31

Lakewood Park 47, Churubusco 28

LaVille 67, Oregon-Davis 59, 2OT

Linton 51, N. Knox 48, OT

Mishawaka Marian 62, Culver Academy 37

Monrovia 44, N. Putnam 14

N. Daviess 46, Washington Catholic 24

New Albany 50, Brownstown 46

Northview 60, Shakamak 22

Paoli 51, Dubois 31

Penn 73, S. Bend Riley 31

Prairie Hts. 79, Hamilton 23

Rossville 59, Cass 30

S. Central (Elizabeth) 49, Floyd Central 46

Shenandoah 81, Union (Modoc) 11

Southmont 43, Fountain Central 27

Speedway 43, Indpls Brebeuf 26

Tell City 60, Cannelton 30

Tipton 45, Tri-Central 22

Trinity Lutheran 46, Indpls Lutheran 24

Yorktown 82, Muncie Burris 27

Banks of Wabash Tournament First Round

Rockville 46, Riverton Parke 37, OT

Turkey Run 48, N. Vermillion 32

