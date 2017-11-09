Inmate leads police on chase across western KY

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man who they say assaulted a deputy and stole a police cruiser on Nov. 9.

James A. Booker, 34, of Paducah was an inmate at Keeton Correctional Institution in Paducah. He had walked off earlier in the day.

State police say around 1 p.m. McCracken County Deputy Roger Simon contacted KSP Post 1 to report a red car traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 24 in Marshall County and saw it crash.

A preliminary investigation showed the red vehicle was a Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by Booker.

At the scene of the crash in Marshall County, KSP says Booker assaulted Deputy Simon and stole the McCracken County police cruiser.

A short time thereafter, a KSP officer found the stolen cruiser eastbound on Interstate 24.

A vehicle pursuit continued into Caldwell County near the 75-mile marker of Interstate 69.

That’s where the stolen police cruiser was involved in a single vehicle collision.

Booker was taken to Caldwell County Hospital. He was later released from the hospital, arrested, and taken to the Christian County Jail.

The Paducah Police Department is investigating the theft of the red Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Kentucky State Police were assisted by law enforcement in Marshall, Lyon, and Caldwell Counties.

The investigation is continuing by KSP.

Booker was charged in Marshall County with: first degree robbery, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first degree criminal mischief, first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, third degree assault on a police officer, reckless driving, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, second degree wanton endangerment, driving on a dui suspended license (2nd offense), and fugitive from another state.

Booker was charged in Caldwell County with: first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, speeding, reckless driving, and operating on a suspended license.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.