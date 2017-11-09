School board votes in favor of Silver Creek leaving West Clark Community School district

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - West Clark Community Schools board members voted in favor of Silver Creek schools leaving the district in Thursday night's meeting.

The board unanimously approved the motion, according to our partners at the News and Tribune.

Coffman makes motion for Silver Creek to secede from the district, Gunther seconds. Board unanimously approves. Crowd breaks out on thunderous applause. — Erin Walden (@ErinWithAnEr) November 10, 2017

This comes at the first WCCS board meeting since the overwhelming failure of a referendum to give the district $95 million of funding by raising property taxes in Clark County. Voters in Tuesday's election shot down the referendum by more than 3,000 votes.

The final tally was 5,402 against, 2,321 for the measure.

Of the $95 million referendum, approximately $4.8 million would have gone toward renovating the Borden campus. Another $7.3 million was promised to go toward renovating Henryville. The remaining $83 million or so would go toward the Silver Creek campus.

Though the school board voted to let Silver Creek leave WCCS, it is not a done deal. The process will take quite some time, according to our parents at the News and Tribune.

District attorney Mike Gillenwater says this has never been done in the state, would take a year (at least!) and would go to referendum or petition. Lots of homework ahead for him, but he says he “likes a challenge” — Erin Walden (@ErinWithAnEr) November 10, 2017

If Silver Creek does secede from the district, all of its schools - primary, elementary, middle and high - would leave.

That would essentially split the district in half, based on number of schools. Borden and Henryville schools would remain with WCCS.

We expect to get a statement from school officials on Friday.

