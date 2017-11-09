Shelby Park project includes farmers market, brewery, coffee

His dream is make a fresh market that is a neighborhood staple. (Source: Foxworth Architecture)

Mike Safai shows us what the warehouse looks like now. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The strong aroma of coffee beans emanates from a warehouse-looking building on Logan Street.

Now, the grey building holds the headquarters for Safai Coffee, a local coffee chain that also supplies Marriott hotels. Soon, it could add a year-round farmers market, brewery, demo kitchen and more.

"I always thought that Louisville is missing something like this," Mike Safai, the coffee entrepreneur and developer, said.

It's been his dream since moving to the city 15 years ago.

"There's a lot of younger-demographic people that move in to this area," Safai said. "Those are the people that like to get their organic food, fresh market."

Sheridan Langford is one of those people, and four years ago, she moved in across the street from the facility.

"When we moved in, we definitely thought of it as a neighborhood in transition," Langford said. "I'm definitely a proponent of anything that brings more fresh produce closer to my neighborhood."

For her, excitement outweighs concerns.

"I have questions about parking and where all the cars will go for that," she said.

Safai is planning on a June opening. He said vendors have already bought up about 60% of the space.

"People are knocking on our doors and they want a spot in here," he said.

Safai sees it as a missing ingredient for the whole neighborhood.

"This is a community spot," Safai said. "That's what we're looking for. It's not the grocery part of it. It's not the food part of it. It's the community part."

The property doesn't have to be rezoned and is only pending building permits.

