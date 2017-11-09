New DMV office opens in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's newest driver's license branch opened in Middletown on Thursday.

The Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk's Office held a special ceremony for the facility's grand opening.

The new Department of Motor Vehicles branch is located off Shelbyville Road and occupies the old Middletown Methodist Church.

The Middletown Branch will be open Mondays from 8:30 a.m to 6 p.m. and Tuesday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

