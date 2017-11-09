Candlelight vigil honors Radcliff shooting victim

Bernard Williams' compassion touched the lives of many. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Known as someone who would do anything to help anyone, Bernard Williams' compassion touched the lives of many.

A candle light vigil was held Thursday night outside Mark's Feed Store barbecue restaurant in Elizabethtown where Williams worked.

"He believed that helping his brother was the best thing to do," Gwendolyn Brashear said. Brashear identified herself as the mother of Williams' child. "He believed that helping his neighbor was not a choice, but what was supposed to happen."

Williams was killed Nov. 2 after he was shot in his Radcliff apartment by Timothy Hargroves Jr.

Hargroves is also accused of shooting Millareisha Dixon, the mother of Hargroves' two-year-old daughter.

The little girl was in the apartment at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

Hargroves was indicted Thursday in Hardin County on seven felony counts, including murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors were unable to say why the shooting happened.

Calling for an end to the violence, vigil organizers asked everyone to keep Williams' memory alive.

"We can only hope to celebrate, continue loving this man for the rest of our days," Williams supervisor, Jay Martin said.

Timothy Hargroves Jr. remains in the Hardin County jail. His bond is set at a million dollars cash.

If convicted, Hargroves could be sentenced to life in prison.

