Police: Woman faked being a nurse, stole from patient

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman faces charges of pretending to be a nurse and stealing from a resident in a retirement community.

Police say Virginia McFadden knocked on the door of a retirement homes, claiming that the victim's medical alarm had sounded.

When the victim stepped out she stayed for three hours taking cash, credit cards, and a driver's license, according to an arrest report.

McFadden is charged with burglary.

