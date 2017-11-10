Wilson throws 2 TD passes, Seahawks win again in Arizona

One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.More >>
Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Democrats celebrate their election wins and immediately turn their attention to next year and hopes for taking control of the U.S. House.More >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurantMore >>
A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 millionMore >>
Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
