Protesters gather to denounce Councilman Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Women shared powerful messages outside Metro Hall Thursday, speaking out against a vote to allow Councilman Dan Johnson to remain on the Metro Council.

People showed up to stand in solidarity with Councilwomen Jessica Green and Angela Leet, both of whom are accusing Johnson of sexual harassment.

Last week the council voted in favor of letting Johnson keep his seat.

Thursday night, many called for him to be fired.

The council will meet to discuss Johnson's future as a councilman again on Monday.

