LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's that time of year when we start thinking about entertaining family and friends in our homes.

...And then we start thinking about all the things we'd like to do to fix up our homes. How to spruce up our living room, or clean up our kitchen. You get the idea.

One way to kick start that preparation process is by attending the "Weekend of Wine & Design" this Saturday and Sunday.

It's a concept developed by Interior Designer Lee W. Robinson. It will be at The Pendennis Club and features a talk by celebrity designer Mary McDonald, a lunch, and a chance to pick up some gifts from regional vendors.

McDonald is also bringing her curated line with Chaddock Furniture, so guests can shop onsite for pieces. The various rooms of the Pendennis Club will be restyled with her pieces.

Interior designer Lee W. Robinson recently rebranded his company, based in St. Matthews. Instead of focusing on his showroom inventory, he is pairing his customers with "made to order" items to furnish their homes.

Here are my five questions with Interior Designer Lee W. Robinson:

1) What inspired you for the "Weekend of Wine and Design?"

We have such special relationships with retail companies all over the world. We are always looking for ways to bring our favorite designers to the Louisville Market and share my style with the community. We also believe in the heritage of local architecture and historical buildings. The Pendennis Foundation has a mission to raise and expend funds for the preservation and maintenance of historic property. The proceeds from this event will benefit the foundation (note the foundation is separate from the Pendennis Club).

2) What are a few things you can't live without when decorating for the holidays?

Fresh live greenery such as boxwood wreaths and magnolia garland. A wood-burning fireplace is a must. And wonderful holiday cheer... & a cocktail.

3) What room is most important in a house to pour money into?

Although it sounds cliché, the kitchen. A design tip of mine is to bring additional functionality into the kitchen, such as mini wine cellars or dressed-out pantry rooms, that can include silver storage, linen closet, or flower arrangement stations.

4) What are the trends looking ahead to 2018?

Style is becoming less about novice things and more about experiences. Think about ways to add functionality to a space, such as outdoor rooms to create great memories in, or using your favorite photo from your last trip as wallpaper. Rooms designed for activities such as meditation or in-home massage are becoming very popular.

5) Any decorating tips for families on a budget?

Every room could use a hint of black to ground the room. Lacquer paint for your walls or woodwork is a very affordable way to stay on trend. Focus on high quality staples that will last years and then you can bargain shop for accessories. Also, fresh flowers are always necessary and can often be found on sale.

For ticket information for the Weekend of Wine & Design, click or tap here.

