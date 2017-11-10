'Dukes of Hazzard' star pleads not guilty to assaulting teen

(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2008 file photo, actor Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. The former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical is fa...

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) - A former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" has pleaded not guilty to charges that he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV reports that Tom Wopat did not speak to reporters when he left the Waltham District Court after his arraignment Friday.

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl's buttocks with his script, saying "nice butt," while they were rehearsing for a musical he was supposed to appear in.

Wopat pleaded not guilty in August to grabbing the buttocks of an adult woman in the same musical.

Wopat's attorney says the actor will be vindicated in court. His lawyer says the case will show Wopat has been the "subject of an overzealous investigation."

The 66-year-old actor played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show.

