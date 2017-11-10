Suspected drunk driver arrested after Henderson chase

A suspected drunk driver is in jail after leading officers on a short chase in Henderson.

The chase happened around 2:30 Friday morning.

Police say they got a call about someone passed out behind the wheel in the McDonald's drive-thru on Green Street. When officers arrived, the driver hit the gas and sped off.

We're told he eventually stopped a few minutes later near Kentucky 425.

Police say the driver is facing several charges including fleeing police and DUI.

