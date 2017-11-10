Silver Alert issued for Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme d - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Silver Alert issued for Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
BEDFORD, IN (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 58-year-old man by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. 

Richard Lagle is described as a white male, 5'7", 150 lbs with grey hair and hazel eyes and was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday in Bedford, Indiana.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, brown hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. 

He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information on Lagle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 812-275-3316 or 911.

