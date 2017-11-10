Man drops cocaine in his hat while in court on a drug charge

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was in a Colorado court for violating his bond on a drug charge is in even more trouble after a wad of cocaine fell from his hat while he was in front of the judge.
The Vail Daily reported Wednesday that 43-year-old Juan Jose Vidrio Bibriesca was standing next to two other defendants at an Eagle County District Court podium when he took his hat off and a square of folded paper fell out. A police officer watched the paper filled with cocaine fall to the floor, and after reviewing surveillance footage, authorities determined it fell from Bibriesca's hat.
Bibriesca was then walked to the county jail. He was charged with narcotics possession and another bond violation.
Booking documents don't indicate if he has hired an attorney.
Information from: Vail Daily, http://www.vaildaily.com/
