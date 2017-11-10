Head-on collision in McCracken County sends Paducah man to hospital

A Paducah man is taken to the hospital following a head-on collision in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened at 4:54 a.m. on Friday at the 1000 block of Highland Church Road.

Deputies say 16-year-old Emma James of Paducah was driving a Jeep southbound on Highland Church Road.

At the same time, 33-year-old Noah Adkins of Paducah was driving an Impala northbound on Highland Church Road.

Deputies say the two vehicles collided head-on at a curve in the road.

Adkins was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Highland Church Road was closed to traffic for approximately thirty minutes.

An investigation into the collision continues.

