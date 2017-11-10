The Advantage Player: Week 11 College Football Picks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A couple of playoff contenders take to the road, and an FBS spread are the Advantage Player's top locks this week.

Washington (-5.5) at Stanford

I think Stanford is getting a tad too much respect here. The Cardinal aren’t as good this year as they have been, and Washington’s defense should make them one dimensional like USC and San Diego State were able to do earlier this year. You need a multi-dimensional offense to beat Washington and its stingy defense, and Stanford doesn’t have the playmakers even if Bryce Love is healthy. Prediction: Washington 30, Stanford 14

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St. (-17.5)

Georgia Southern is all kinds of bad this year, perhaps one of the worst teams in FBS. Appalachian State has had a disappointing season – much more was expected of the Mountaineers this year, and they have not lived up to the billing. They are coming off two losses to teams they should have beaten. Still, at home, Appalachian State should be able to name its score against this dreadful Georgia Southern team. Prediction: Appalachian State 47, Georgia Southern 10

Alabama at Mississippi State (+14)

This is a big home game for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have been really good (37-7 over LSU, 35-7 at Texas A&M) or really bad (blowout losses to Georgia and Auburn). What makes this game different is that Mississippi State is at home. While its last home game vs. dreadful UMass was too close for comfort, Alabama’s offense is mediocre at best, and asking the Tide to cover 14 in an environment like this is probably too much. This isn’t Vanderbilt. Prediction: Alabama 21, Mississippi State 19

