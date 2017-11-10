Fire damages apartments on Moody Lane

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in teh 8800 block of Moody Lane. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews have extinguished an apartment fire in Southern Louisville Metro.

The fire was reported in the 8800 block of Moody Road, located off Blue Lick Road, around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

