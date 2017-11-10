$7,600 worth of methamphetamine seized after traffic stop in Paducah

An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky lands a Paducah man behind bars and gets thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine off the streets.

According to Deputy Jeremy Renfrow, deputies stopped a car on Yarbo Lane in Paducah around 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. There were three people inside the car.

Investigators received permission to search the car and during that search, deputies found a backpack that contained digital scales, 12.2 ounces of marijuana, and 76 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Renfrow said the meth has an estimated street value of at least $7,600.

There was also a .45 caliber handgun in the backpack as well, according to the sheriff's department.

Christopher Cope, 30, of Paducah was in the backseat of the car where the backpack was sitting when deputies searched the car. Investigators soon learned the backpack belonged to Cope.

He was arrested and faces charges of trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, trafficking marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.