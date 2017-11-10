DEALS: Local businesses offering Veterans Day specials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Check out a list of local restaurants and other businesses offering deals for Veterans Day.

Empire Beauty School – Complimentary haircuts

Mimi’s Café – Free entrée at breakfast, lunch or dinner

Olive Garden – Free entrée

Longhorn Steakhouse – free appetizer or dessert

Bubba’s 33 – Free lunch

SpeedWash Car Wash – Free car wash

Graeter’s Ice Cream – Free ice cream sundaes

Famous Dave’s - Free two meat combo meal

Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch

Logan’s Roadhouse – Free meals

Frisch’s – Free Pie a la mode, free Big Boy

Red Lobster - Free appetizer

Bonefish Grill – Free Bang Bang Shrimp

Mission BBQ – Free sandwiches

Goo Goo Express Wash – Free car wash

Main Event - Eat for free and $10 fun card

YMCA – Free entry all weekend

Shoney’s - Free all you can eat breakfast bar

