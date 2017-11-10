Employee accused of helping friend steal thousands worth of merchandise from store

An employee at a Henderson store is accused of helping her friend steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to police, officers were called were called Tuesday afternoon to the Dollar General in the 400 block of Marywood Dr. regarding a theft.

The district manager reported that an employee, 22-year-old Samantha Echols, had confessed to ringing up unauthorized markdowns on purchases made by her friend 20-year-old Samantha Shofner.

We're told the total amount of markdowns was around $8,000.

Police say Echols also pushed shopping carts of unpaid merchandise out of the back door to Shofner.

Police say Echols admitted to the thefts and was arrested on a charge of theft by deception.

On Thursday, officers talked to Shofner about the incident and she was also arrested on a theft by deception charge.

Both women were taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

