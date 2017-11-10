Space station getting delivery from Virginia for a change

(Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). In this photo provided by NASA, the Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, is seen on launch Pad-0A, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va. Orbital ATK's ei...

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The International Space Station is getting a delivery shipped from Virginia for a change.

Orbital ATK, one of NASA's chief suppliers, plans to launch the capsule Saturday morning from Wallops Island, aboard an unmanned Antares rocket.

It will be Orbital ATK's first supply run from its home turf in more than a year. The 7:37 a.m. launch should be visible as far north as Boston and as far south as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, although the rising sun will make it tough to see.

The last time Orbital ATK sent up supplies, in the spring, it used another company's rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Cygnus capsule holds 7,400 pounds of cargo, including fresh fruit and vegetables for the station's six-man crew, and mealworms and micro clover for student experiments.

