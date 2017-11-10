KY 295 blocked near Crittenden-Lyon Co. line due to overturned fuel truck

KY 295 was blocked on Friday, November 10 near the Crittenden-Lyon County line due to an overturned fuel truck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was leaking diesel fuel. Another tanker was on the way to offload the fuel so the truck could be removed.

A detour was being set up.

The estimated duration was three hours.

